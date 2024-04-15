WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $513.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

