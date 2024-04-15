Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $117.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.94.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.