Wells Fargo & Company Trims Crown (NYSE:CCK) Target Price to $76.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NYSE CCK opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,019,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

