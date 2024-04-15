Wells Fargo & Company Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $45.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

