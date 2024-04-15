White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,688.80 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,849.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,744.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,591.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,701,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,384,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,501,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

