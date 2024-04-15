Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.83.

NASDAQ WING opened at $365.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $616,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

