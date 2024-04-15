XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. 1,578,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,647,429. XPeng has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,229 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 1,765.6% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,291,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

