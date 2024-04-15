Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.76. Xperi has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

