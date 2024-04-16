6,630 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $849.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

