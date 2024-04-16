Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

