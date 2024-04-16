Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
