Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

