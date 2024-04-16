Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $42.83

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -336.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

