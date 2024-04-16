Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $26.55

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
