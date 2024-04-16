ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get ATN International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $427.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.