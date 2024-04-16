B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

