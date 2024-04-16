Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BGS stock opened at GBX 115.34 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £353.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,067.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 12 month low of GBX 114.40 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.80 ($1.88).

In related news, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,311.84). In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,311.84). Also, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,350 ($47,740.57). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

