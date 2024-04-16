Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 831 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

