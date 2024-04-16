Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $479,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

