Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

