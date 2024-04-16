Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

