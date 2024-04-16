Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

