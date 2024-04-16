Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $19,374,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

