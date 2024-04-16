Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

