Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 466,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Embraer by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

