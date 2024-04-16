Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $384,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

