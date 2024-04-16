Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.