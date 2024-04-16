Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

