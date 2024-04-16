Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.