Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,425,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

