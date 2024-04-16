Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 453 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FirstCash by 249.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCFS. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,223,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCFS opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

