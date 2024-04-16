Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 914 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

