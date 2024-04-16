Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

