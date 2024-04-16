Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $70.15

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.15.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

