BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYDDY

BYD Price Performance

About BYD

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $51.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BYD has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.