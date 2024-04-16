BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Nomura began coverage on BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYDDY
BYD Price Performance
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.