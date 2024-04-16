Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

