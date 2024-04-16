Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TRV opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

