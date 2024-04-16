Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

