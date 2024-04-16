Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 770.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

