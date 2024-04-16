Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

