Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,318 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

