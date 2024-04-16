Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

