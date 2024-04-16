Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

