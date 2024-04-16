Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.