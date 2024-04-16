Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 25,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 103,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

