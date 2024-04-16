Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

