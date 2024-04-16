Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Trading Down 5.8%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 7,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

