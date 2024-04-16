Clarius Group LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after buying an additional 303,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.