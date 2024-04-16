Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 130,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

