Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.31.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$56.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

