Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 12,311 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

